Pompey are still committed to Tino Anjorin as the extent of his latest injury setback emerged.

The Chelsea starlet is likely looking at a minimum eight weeks out, after tearing his hamstring in the FA Cup at Chesterfield last weekend.

It leaves Anjorin looking to the new year for a return, where there is the possibility of a return to his parent club as part of the terms of his loan.

Mousinho has made it clear, however, from Pompey’s point of view, their commitment to the player stretches beyond the January window.

He said: ‘It’s his first hamstring injury. Sometimes when you’re as quick and powerful as he is, you tend to be a bit more susceptible to tearing hamstrings because of the pace you go at and the amount of strain on that area of the body.

‘He’ll be disappointed, I’ve been in that place. You search for answers and wonder if you’ll ever be injury free. That will happen, but it’s doubly frustrating because Tino was getting himself playing.

‘From our view, we wanted to take him for the full season.

Pompey have made their position clear over Chelsea starlet Tino Anjorin after his Chesterfield injury. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘If everything works out in terms of timescale, he rehabs and we get him back January time it will be a real boost to have him for the last four months of the season.

‘It will be a real boost and, from our view, the commitment is definitely there.’

Anjorin saw his last loan stay at Huddersfield curtailed by a major ankle issue last year and has had to deal with other problems like a metatarsal fracture, quad, back and glandular fever issues in the 21-year-old’s formative career.

Mousinho feels Pompey did all they could to guide the England age-group back to fitness with kid gloves this term.

He added: ‘With any injury it’s frustrating.

‘There’s ones where you feel completely helpless like when Charlie Wyke puts his full weight on Marlon’s ankle. What can you do? In terms of Tino one, we felt we did everything right and it’s one of those things.

‘You never, you could look at a million different things as to why that’s happened. Earlier kick-off? Travel? We didn’t feel the load in terms of game time was too much, because he had an eight-day break.

‘The pitches have been heavy through the week and were heavy again on Sunday It’s impossible. You can go back through and try to figure it out, but with hamstrings sometimes they just go.

‘I’ve had eight or nine of them in my career and you rack your brains trying to think what’s behind the outcome and think of every scenario.

‘We’re pleased we didn’t rush him and built him in slowly.

‘It wasn’t a point in the game where we were pushing him in terms of minutes and Tino has done everything he can. You’ve seen that in his physical output and his steps up, he’s made to be in a position not to get injured.