LATEST: Portsmouth man admits Fratton frustration as Sunderland signing reveals thoughts on future

And the left-back has stressed his desire to find the regular football he’s failed to find since arriving at Fratton Park.

Hume has underlined how important game time is to him, after being left on the sidelines at Fratton Park. The 24-year-old had played just 12 minutes of football since John Mousinho’s arrival in January, with it just 11 league starts since his £200,000 arrival from Sunderland 14 months ago.

Hume put in a decent showing amid the weak 0-0 draw with Morecambe on Easter Monday on his return to the side, but the Ashington-born talent admitted it’s been tough going and will await clarity on what lies ahead with a year to run his agreement beyond the summer.

Hume said: ‘It’s very frustrating, very frustrating in terms of not having as much game time as I would’ve liked.

‘I want to be playing every week, I just love playing football. When you are training every day and you stick at it, it can get frustrating. But football is a team game, so when you’re not in the team you have to try to help your team-mates.

‘When the gaffer came in, he said he liked me as a player. He’d seen a lot of me before with Sunderland and I’d had games against him.

‘I’m under contract here next season, but it’s really important to me to be playing as many games as I can. I think at the end of every season we will have a chat and see where we go from there.

Portsmouth defender Denver Hume (3) applauds the travelling support during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at the Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, England on 24 January 2023.

‘I love playing football, so that is my number one priority - playing as many games as I can. That’s has to be the aim, especially being the age I’m at now. I want to be playing every week, so it can be frustrating when that’s not the case. That’s football though, and not everything always goes your way.’

