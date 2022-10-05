The central midfielder has been an ever-present for the Blues in the middle of the park this term, and has been given his just rewards for his efforts.

Last month, the 31-year-old featured three times for Danny Cowley’s side and helped guide his men to impressive victories against Peterborough and Burton along with a late draw at home to Plymouth.

Although he failed to find his name on the scoresheet or provide an assist, Pack has been faultless in midfield as he made his return to Fratton Park.

The former Cardiff man faces tough competition for September’s award, having been nominated alongside Lincoln’s Jack Diamond.

The winger netted four goals in three games for the Imps during the month, which included a stunning hat-trick against Bristol Rovers.

Plymouth’s Morgan Whittaker has also been put-up for the accolade after an impressive spell in front of goal for the Pilgrims.

The striker found the net on three occasions for Steven Schumacher’s side and scored a vital winner against promotion rivals Ipswich at the end of the month.

Marlon Pack has been nominated for the League One Player of the Month award for September.

Joining Pack, Diamond and Whittaker up for the honour is Wycombe forward Anis Mehmeti.

The 21-year-old found his name on the scoresheet in two of the Chairboys’ four league games, as well as providing an assist during their 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Pompey’s central midfielder could join Danny Cowley in receiving an award in the opening stages of the season, as the Blues head coach picked up the manager of the month award for August.

