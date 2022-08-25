Marlon Pack's Portsmouth target as ex-Bristol City and Cardiff City man hits significant career milestone

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pack admitted he’s got his boyhood club to thank for hitting the league milestone amid a total 571 senior appearances, after only turning 31 at the end of March.

Vale Park will likely be the venue where the summer arrival from Cardiff will hit his latest mark, in an impressive career which has largely seen him operate at Championship level.

Pack underlined his conditioning is good and he feels well placed to continue performing in the manner he has throughout his career to date.

He said: ‘It’s a great milestone for me and it will be good to rack up that total of league appearances.

‘It’s not ending here, because I’ve got loads more football in me.

‘That is just the product of being here as a kid and the club being a Premier League club.

‘Because of that, I had some good loan spells and played football from a young age.

‘Getting out there has given me a platform to go on to achieve what I have achieved and still be playing now.

‘For me now, at this stage, personally and collectively we want to be successful - we’re at Portsmouth.

‘Then from a personal point of view over appearances, I want to play as many games as possible.

‘I want to reach the 700s and who knows what could happen?

‘I want to look after my body and keep going until my legs pack in.

‘I want to be available for as long as possible.’

Pack’s form has been virtually impeccable since his summer return to the club he came through the ranks at.

His presence has also added an authoritative voice to the dressing room, which has undoubtedly been a factor in the successful start to the campaign.

After being restricted to just two substitute appearances at Pompey first time around, leaving a significant footprint on his club is definitely on Pack’s mind.

He added: ‘It’s a collective game and it’s about the team, but there’s a lot of individual perspectives about it as well.

‘You need to be looking after your body and you need to be performing to then be able to play that amount of games.