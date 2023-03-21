But Blues director Eric Eisner stated the club will listen to offers for their ‘prized asset’.

Ipswich Town are the latest to be linked with the 22-goal marksman, with Blackburn Rovers another to be mentioned as a potential suitor for the xx-year-old.

Bishop has generated that interest after an outstanding campaign, which has seen him emerge as Pompey’s standout player.

Although ready to entertain a bid, Eisner made is clear the club are planning to have Bishop around next season - and are looking to find similar assets they can increase in value.

Eisner said: ‘John’s under no pressure to sell, but if an incredible offer comes in you’d have to entertain it - just like in any business.

‘But we plan on having Colby Bishop next year and working with him to get into the Championship, if we don’t go up this season.

‘He’s obviously having a great season, and if he attracts interest we’re always listening.

‘But we consider him a prized asset, a great buy and hopefully we have more like him.

‘It’s also great to own the asset we have, as opposed to having him on loan.

‘That is the important thing - he’s one of ours who in the future will get better and better and we go from there.’

Fellow director and Tornante president, Andy Redman, moved to clarify boss John Mousinho is not under any pressure to sell any of his players this summer.

That’s despite Pompey looking to operate a model of signing young talent to increase in value and move on for a profit.

Bishop arrived from Accrington for £500,000 last summer, but has now seen his value skyrocket after a goal-laden campaign

Redman believes it would be for Mousinho and sporting director to consider the right path forward if a big bid came in for Bishop.

He said: ‘It’s not about Colby or any other particular player.

‘A player like that you could sell for the kind of profit which wouldn’t ever be a consideration.

‘A player who performs great is worth a whole lot more after they perform great.

‘You never really know until a particular offer comes in for a particular player.

‘But there is no pressure to sell any player at the club.

‘It’s a question of working with the right people, which is mainly Rich and John, and figuring out what is the right set-up going forward.

‘You will never hear an honest answer from a manager that he was forced to sell.