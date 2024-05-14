Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans hoping for a Matt Ritchie homecoming this summer are set to be disappointed.

The News understands the Newcastle United man is not on the Blues shopping list, as he becomes a free agent.

There’s long been a clamour from some fans to see the Gosport lad back at Fratton Park, with Ritchie himself stating he wanted a return before his career came to a close.

But Pompey are focussing their attention elsewhere when it comes to the sizable player overhaul required for the Championship.

Ritchie is set to end his eight-year stay at St James’ Park at the age of 34, after making 215 appearances for the Magpies.

The former Bournemouth man made 17 appearances this term, including 13 Premier League outings, with the left-sided player still clearly bringing obvious quality to the table.

He doesn’t fit in with the recruitment model Pompey are now operating with, however, as they bring in talent they can harness and develop as assets.

Former Blues defender Joel Ward is another name some supporters have mentioned, but the 34-year-old last week signed a new one-year deal with Crystal Palace.

That will see the Emsworth lad stay at Selhurst Park for a 13th consecutive season, as he looks to add to the 361 appearances he’s made for the Eagles.

Pompey will likely look to add to their defensive options, if Ryley Tower is allowed to leave on a development loan next term as will be considered.

And the Blues need to bolster their ranks in the wide areas Ritchie patrols.

Abu Kamara has returned to Norwich after his loan stay, which saw the 20-year-old thrive across 52 appearances.