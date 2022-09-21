Here are the latest headlines from the past 24 hours.

Owls running the rule

Sheffield Wednesday are running the rule over winger Max Haygarth, according to The Sheffield Star.

The 20-year-old has joined the Owls on a trial basis as he looks to secure a permanent contract after previously training with Luton in the summer.

The winger has already impressed during his short time with Wednesday, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory for their under-21 side on Tuesday.

It comes after Haygarth departed Brentford’s reserve outfit at the end of last season, following a two-year stay with the Bees.

This saw him feature three times for the West London outfit, one of which coming in the Premier League.

The youngster is a product of the Manchester United academy and came through the ranks at Old Trafford, but made just one EFL Trophy appearance during his time with the Red Devils.

Accy sign Delfouneso

Accrington have completed the signing of free agent Nathan Delfouneso.

The 31-year-old penned a short-term deal at the Wham Stadium after departing Bolton at the end of last season.

The striker netted 10 goals in 66 outings for the Whites before sent out on loan to Bradford in January, where he spent the remainder of last term.

Upon his arrival, Delfouneso revealed his delight at completing the move and describes his tough past 18 months.

He told the Accrington official website: ‘I am delighted and looking forward to it. I have been in the game a long time but I have still got a lot to do in the game and I can pass on my experience to the younger players.

‘I have a lot left in me after a difficult past 18 months. I am eager and motivated and itching to get going and produce what I know I can.

New Posh deal

Portsmouth summer target Joe Ward has been handed a new long-term deal by Peterborough.

Posh chairman Daragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that they offered the 27-year-old fresh terms to stay at the Weston Homes Stadium.

It comes after the midfielder was linked with a move to Fratton Park in early August as Danny Cowley continued his summer player hunt.

Yet that interest was quickly put to bed – with owner MacAnthony again taking to social media to insist there was ‘no chance’ Ward would make the switch to their new League One rivals.