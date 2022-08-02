That’s after the 26-year-old was linked with a move to Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

The Blues are keen to strengthen their wide options after allowing Marcus Harness to join Ipswich for an undisclosed fee last month.

TalkSport’s Alex Crook claimed that could see Danny Cowley make a possible move for Ward, who has spent the past four-and-a-half years at the Weston Homes Stadium, racking up 188 appearances for the club.

Yet the suggestion was quickly shot down by MacAnthony on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he said there was ‘no chance’ of such a move materialising.

He then told Peterborough fans to ‘relax’ by claiming the former Woking player would soon be signing a new contract at Peterborough.

Ward’s current deal at Posh is due to expire next summer after penning a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2019.

Peterborough winger Joe Ward Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

After being asked to put the report to bed, MacAnthony wasted no time in responding by simply stating ‘No chance’.

Then when a Pompey fan joined the Twitter debate by saying the League One side ‘might as well cash in now before the contract runs out’, MacAnthony chipped in again by saying: ‘Relax. He will be signing new deal this season. Posh is his home.’

The Blues are keen to bring in a wide man before their home game against Lincoln on Saturday.