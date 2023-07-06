There will be plenty of new faces in John Mousinho’s side after the arrival of nine new faces so far this summer.

The Blues rivals are also looking to strengthen in the window and there has been plenty of gossip and speculation circulating as side get their business under way.

Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

Barnsley boss

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley have confirmed the appointment of former Sheffield United defender Neill Collins.

The 38-year-old has penned a two-year deal at Oakwell, which represents his first job in English football.

The former centre-back has succeeded Michael Duff with the Tykes, a month after the ex-Cheltenham boss made the switch to Championship side Swansea.

Neill Collins.

Collins has spent five years with US side Tampa Bay Rowdies, who appear in the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming the appointment, Barnsley CEO Khaled Al-Ahmad insisted the foundations are there at Oakwell to build on their success from last term.

He told the official club website: ‘We are happy to be able to bring Neill to Oakwell to work with our staff and continue upon the foundation we implemented at the start of the last campaign.

‘The primary focus is now allowing Neil to settle in and begin to build relationships with the staff and players at Oakwell and commence preparations for the upcoming season.’

Charlton double

Charlton are closing in the double arrival of Alfie May and Fankaby Dabo, according to reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gloucestershire Live have stated the Addicks have emerged as favourites for Cheltenham striker May, who has been hot property throughout the summer.

The 30-year-old front man was first linked with a switch to The Valley at the end of last term but is also the target of Gillingham and Bristol Rovers.

Last week, the Gills had a six-figure bid rejected by the Robins as they looked to make an ambitious move for the striker, who scored 20 goals in League One last term.

Now it appears Charlton have won the race for May, who has been offered a three-year deal with Dean Holden’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The south London outfit aren’t stopping there, though, as they close in on a move for ex-Coventry defender Dabo.

The 27-year-old was released by the Sky Blues following their Championship play-off final defeat to Luton, which saw the right-back miss the deciding penalty.

Football Insider have reported the former Chelsea youngster is now in advanced talks over a switch to Charlton, despite interest from elsewhere.

Dabo spent four years with the Sky Blues, both in League One and the Championship, where he appeared 116 times.

Blackburn battle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool and Derby are both fighting for the signature of Blackburn talent Jack Vale.

Football Insider have claimed the League One duo are set to battle for the striker, who has been given the green light to depart Ewood Park this summer.