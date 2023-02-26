Indeed, his dismissal brings an end to a near five-year spell at the Kassam Stadium, which saw them reach the play-off’s on two ocassions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a run of one point in their last eight League One games has signalled the end for Robinson, with Oxford sat 17th in the table.

The U’s sit precariously above the drop zone as their disappointing result against the Pirates saw them register their 20th defeat in all competitions this term.

In fact, their last three points in the league game against promotion hopefuls Ipswich in January, days prior to Mousinho’s arrival at Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Blues boss made the step up from his player/coach role at the Kassam Stadium to take the reins at Fratton Park.

His role at Oxford was something provided by Robinson in the latter stages of his playing career.

Oxford United have sacked Karl Robinson.

Mousinho revealed the 42-year-old played a major role in his development and was someone he sought advice from after making the leap into management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former MK Dons boss achieved two play-off finishes during his time with the U’s, with his side beating Pompey in the semi-final in 2020, before losing 2-1 to Wycombe at Wembley.