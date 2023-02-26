LATEST: Portsmouth rivals Oxford United sack boss & John Mousinho's former mentor Karl Robinson
John Mousinho’s former mentor Karl Robinson has been sacked by Oxford United.
Pressure intensified over his future with the U’s following their 3-0 defeat by Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
Indeed, his dismissal brings an end to a near five-year spell at the Kassam Stadium, which saw them reach the play-off’s on two ocassions.
But a run of one point in their last eight League One games has signalled the end for Robinson, with Oxford sat 17th in the table.
The U’s sit precariously above the drop zone as their disappointing result against the Pirates saw them register their 20th defeat in all competitions this term.
In fact, their last three points in the league game against promotion hopefuls Ipswich in January, days prior to Mousinho’s arrival at Pompey.
The new Blues boss made the step up from his player/coach role at the Kassam Stadium to take the reins at Fratton Park.
His role at Oxford was something provided by Robinson in the latter stages of his playing career.
Mousinho revealed the 42-year-old played a major role in his development and was someone he sought advice from after making the leap into management.
The former MK Dons boss achieved two play-off finishes during his time with the U’s, with his side beating Pompey in the semi-final in 2020, before losing 2-1 to Wycombe at Wembley.
And he would go on to pick up a place in the top six a year later at the expense of the Blues on the final day of the campaign, before losing to Blackpool in the semi-final.