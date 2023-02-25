That’s after the U’s recorded their 16th League One defeat of the season earlier today as they lost 3-0 at home to Bristol Rovers.

The defeat – Oxford’s 20th in all competitions – saw them sit 17th in the table and five points above the relegation ahead before today’s 3pm kick-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson’s side have lost seven of their past eight games, with a draw against fellow strugglers MK Dons on February 11 their only league point during that time.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is feeling the heat at Oxford United. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Indeed, the U’s’ last win came against Ipswich on January 21 – a week before former player/coach Mousinho’s switch to Fratton Park.

The new Blues boss was handed the chance to make the move into coaching as he reached the latter stages of his playing career by Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And no doubt he’ll be sad to see his former boss struggling and facing huge criticism as the U’s’ season goes from bad to worse.

Indeed, calls for Robinson’s dismissal have intensified following today’s humbling by Rovers.

Speaking after the defeat, the 42-year-old told the Oxford Mail: ‘Right now, this isn’t good enough and I don’t think anybody is stood here in front of you and saying that it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The last two months have been as bad as I’ve had it in my career, and performances have certainly not been good enough.

‘It hurts me, I know it hurts the players and I know how much it hurts the fans.

‘Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to truly find out who you are.

‘We’ve got to keep believing and keep doing the right things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s been a horrific run and I can’t dance away from that.’

Robinson has been in charge at Oxford since March 2018.