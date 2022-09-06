Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

Burton to name Hasselbaink replacement

Burton are set to name Tunisian Dino Maamria as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s successor at the Pirelli Stadium.

The 48-year-old was appointed interim boss on Monday but is poised to take the role full-time, according to the Football League World.

It came after former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink resigned after failing to secure a victory in his first seven League One games this term.

News of his departure came as no surprise after the Dutchman had pondered his departure just weeks into the new campaign in August.

Now after 19 months in charge, the 50-year-old officially called time on his second spell in the dugout at the Pirelli Stadium, leaving Burton at the foot of the table.

However, the Brewers are set to make a swift transition with Hasselbaink’s assistant Maamria believed to be the favoured choice from the Albion hierarchy.

Should he be appointed, the Tunisian will have a tough task on his hands with his new side set to welcome Pompey in seven days time.

Young Tractor Boy makes Villa switch

Although the transfer window has officially shut, Aston Villa have reportedly signed Ipswich youngster Teddy Bloomfield, according to Birmingham Live.

It is believed the Tractor Boys academy left-back made a £100,000 move to Villa Park to join their youth set-up.

The defender joins Adem Atay and Gerard Nash who left Portman Road to become professional development coach and lead under-18’s professional development phase coach respectively with the Villains.

Bloomfield adds to an impressive list of youngsters recruited by Villa in recent years with Caleb Chukwuemeka and Louie Barry being the standout names.

Barton’s Bristol claims

Joey Barton has admitted his summer transfer plans were hampered by the cost of living crisis.

The Gas boss believed house prices in Bristol would make it difficult to tempt players to join his side, with the city having the fifth highest property values in the UK.

The Pirates head coach claimed it was tough to compete against other clubs in League One in making additions during the recent window.

He told Bristol Live: ‘At this level, it’s expensive to live in Bristol. If you’re competing against Carlisle and other difficult places to get to, but when you go into League One and you’ve got a lot of Manchester or Liverpool or North West clubs and you’ve got a lot of London clubs.