Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the main headlines to come out of League One following Saturday afternoon’s full fixture card.

Brewers boss ponders future

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been left questioning his own future at the Pirelli Stadium.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after the Brewers succumbed to their fourth defeat of the campaign, leaving them at the foot of the League One table.

After Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Port Vale, the former Chelsea striker admitted he will reflect on the loss, which couls see him walk away from Albion for the second time.

He told BBC Radio Derby: ‘If I need to go I will go, I will go myself.

‘I will reflect, I will look and I will think.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been left questioning his own future after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Port Vale.

‘Is it me? Am I the problem? And if I'm the problem then somebody else needs to come and do it better.

‘The chairman doesn't have to push me, I don't want to see this club suffering.’

Wanderers left wondering

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has criticised a ‘big club’ following the transfer break down of goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Wanderers had appeared to have secured the 22-year-old’s services prior to the start of the campaign before the deal seemingly fell through.

The Chairboys have since signed Livingston keeper Max Stryjek on a permanent contract – with the 26-year-old making his first start in Saturday’s 3-0 triumph against Barnsley.

However, speaking to Bucks Press Free, Ainsworth admitted he felt let down following Bishops’ failed move.

He said: Ainsworth said: ‘Max came in and I think he had a fantastic game.

‘We had a (goalkeeper from a) big club and I am very disappointed with the way that went.

‘It didn’t happen, but I think that has turned into our favour fate-wise because we have landed on an unknown.’

Exeter frustration

Matt Taylor was left furious with the officiating during Exeter’s 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham at St James Park.

Joey Barton was not the only boss to be critical of refereeing performances in League One this weekend, with the Grecians head coach left angered by Will Finnie’s decision making.

Indeed, Taylor slammed the man in the middle but admits he doesn’t expect much when the same officials are used in League Two.

He told Devon Live: ‘We had not enough moments of action, but that was partly down to the officiating and they were incredibly poor today.

‘It is the most pointless thing I have seen in football and it sounds like I am moaning, I am moaning, but everyone found that frustration.

‘Cheltenham didn’t allow us to entertain today but the officials didn’t as well.

‘It was a clear penalty that has gone against us and they time-wasted from minute one. It is part and parcel of the frustrations of lower league football.