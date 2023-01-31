Sunderland FanNation have reported Championship outfit Rotherham now appears to be the most likely destination for the 30-year-old.

It is believed the Millers are confident they can take the central defender on loan for the remainder of the campaign to boost their second-tier survival hopes.

Wright had been strongly tipped to make the move to Fratton Park last week as John Mousinho continued his search for defensive reinforcements.

Yet that interest now appears to have settled as the Blues close in on Manchester United talent Di’Shon Bernard.

Nonetheless, Pompey were interested in Sunderland’s Wright, with additional cover in the heart of the backline a priority for Mousinho.

However, the head coach revealed the Blues would not make a swoop for the Black Cats man in the remaining days of the window.

Pompey look to miss out on Bailey Wright.

The centre-back has featured 16 times for Tony Mowbray’s side this term but has fallen down the pecking order in recent months.

Wright was also a part of Australia’s World Cup squad in Qatar and made one appearance, coming off the bench in their final Group D game against Denmark.

Further opportunities for game time now look even slimmer after Sunderland landed young centre-half Joe Anderson from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

Also rumoured to be interested in the former Preston man are League One side Derby as well as Scottish Premiership outfits Aberdeen and Hibs.