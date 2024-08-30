From left to right: Tom Lowery, George Edmundson, Ben Nelson and Anthony Scully are all part of the Pompey transfer deadline day conversation. | The News

Pompey are turning their defensive attentions elsewhere on deadline day as hopes of landing George Edmundson recede.

The Blues are considering a host of options at the start of the final day of summer business, with the centre-back hunt the day’s dominant issue.

Leicester City’s Ben Nelson remains a live option, though Derby County and Swansea City are also reportedly keen on the 20-year-old.

And The News understands other avenues are also being considered at the back, when it comes to bringing in a young defensive loan.

It’s currently quiet at PO4 in terms of any deals being seen to a completion, with things expected to heat up through the day ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Edmundson has long been a major target at the back for Pompey, with it now clear the Ipswich Town man is set to be on his way - most likely on loan.

A host of Championship sides including Middlesbrough, Watford, Blackburn and Hull are also said to be keen - with Boro reportedly the box seat.

Former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has been mentioned as an option, but the 32-year-old is not believed to be a Pompey priority at the back.

Aussie prospect Hayden Matthews is also a player the Blues have pursued, with bids placed for the Sydney FC talent - reportedly to the tune of £900,000.

The News understands that isn’t likely to be a deal which is seen through to fruition in this transfer window, however.

Likely departures are also on the agenda today with fringe players set to be moved on as Pompey work within the confines of a 25-man squad.

Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Gavin Whyte are the names in the frame, though the Blues know they have to be flexible in who they consider offers for.

Tom Lowery could possibly come into that conversation, with the midfielder now in the last year of his existing agreement.

Mousinho has stated he’s now happy with his attacking options, but the club’s football operation will be malleable in the thinking if they can manoeuvre the squad into a position which makes it stronger come the end of player trading this evening.