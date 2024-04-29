Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are keeping tabs on Bosun Lawal as they get set for a Championship rebuild.

The Blues were yesterday linked with the Celtic man, as they get set for a busy summer of recruitment ahead of their League One title success.

The News understands there’s credence in talk of interest in the 20-year-old, who spent this season on loan at relegated Fleetwood.

QPR and Derby are also reported to be keen on Lawal, with Pompey said to be exploring the prospect of a loan deal.

The former Watford man has shown himself to be a versatile performer, operating as both a defender and midfielder. It’s in the middle of the park where Lawal has really caught the eye, however, this term.

The powerful operator started the season at the back but moved forward in the new year, excelling centrally and gaining plaudits for his performances.

One of those was a standout display in Fleetwood’s 1-0 loss to John Mousinho’s side in January, where Charlie Adam’s side and Lawal in particular gave Pompey problems in the second half.

The Irishman is contracted with the Celtic until the summer of 2026, after making 46 appearances and bagging six goals for the Cod Army this term.

As with virtually all young, contracted players who’ve been out on loan, Lawal will be given the chance to impress at his parent club in pre-season.

Celtic will then have to decide whether Lawal is ready to feature with them next term, or another temporary stint away will be best for his progress.

Decisions over loan exits tend to be made later in pre-season, once clubs have had a chance to assess their squads and player form after training restarts.

Pompey are eyeing young Crystal Palace attacker Jadan Raymond, ahead of what promises to be another hectic period of recruitment with the transfer window opening in June.

Mousinho has also confirmed the Blues are looking to explore a loan return for Manchester City’s Alex Robertson, while they are keen to talk about the potential for doing likewise with Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin.