Pompey’s are now making landing a new central defender their transfer window finale priority.

And Ipswich Town target George Edmundson has moved closer to a Portman Road departure, after being omitted from their squad for last night’s Carabao Cup defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Edmundson remains a wanted man at Pompey, with their long-held interest in the 27-year-old still strong ahead of tomorrow night’s 11pm deadline.

But it appears the Blues will cast their recruitment net wide for the addition at the back they feel is required for what lies ahead in the Championship this term.

And that is set to lead to some ‘plate-spinning’ over the final hours of summer business, with a number of different avenues explored for what is viewed as a necessary addition.

The News understands Leicester City’s Ben Nelson is an option, with the 20-year-old also attracting interest from Bristol City.

Nelson was an unused sub for the Foxes in their 4-0 Carabao Cup win at Tranmere on Tuesday night, with a loan exit a possibility for the England under-20 international.

Aussie starlet Hayden Matthews is another consideration with reports of a £900,000 bid for the Sydney FC man, though that deal may be a push to get over the line in this window.

Edmundson’s situation looks to be one which could develop before the window’s close after not being involved at Plough Lane, despite boss Kieran McKenna making 10 changes for the penalty shootout defeat.

That comes off the back of what now appears to have been an emotional decision to give the former Rangers man a late cameo at Manchester City on Saturday - a move which made Edmundson a Premier League player at the club he grew up supporting.

Paul Dummett is another player Pompey have weighed up, but boss John Mousinho has ruled out a move for the former Newcastle United man.

The Blues have landed 14 players this summer in what has turned into another busy period of recruitment.

Striker Mark O’Mahony was the latest addition last night, arriving on a season-long loan from Brighton.

That leaves Pompey well stocked in attacking areas, though Mousinho has indicated the club’s football operation will keep an eye on any late ‘curveballs’ which could emerge before Friday’s 11pm deadline.