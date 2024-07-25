LATEST: Portsmouth triallist developments after Manchester City and former West Ham United man’s surprise arrival with Irish starlet
But teen striker Sean Patton has returned to Northern Ireland, following his stint with the Blues last week.
Baptiste is still training with John Mousinho’s squad, after arriving as a surprise face for last week’s warm-up games.
The 20-year-old is a free agent this summer after leaving Manchester City, with the Londoner emerging as a defender of promise at West Ham.
Baptiste featured in warm-up wins over Gosport, Hawks and Bognor last week, after initially spending a period with a lower division side on trial.
The powerful operator looked most impressive in the win over Hawks, where his physicality and range of passing caught the eye in the 3-0 success.
Mousinho stated in the wake of the Westleigh Park victory, there was still a number of ways it could pan out for Baptiste at Pompey.
Nearly a week on, the central defender remains part of Mousinho’s set-up with it now just over a fortnight until the start of the new season at Leeds.
In the case of Patton, the 17-year-old linked up with Pompey for a planned week on trial which also took in the trio of pre-season outings.
The Derry City man missed some decent openings against Gosport, but was on the scoresheet against Hawks and made a favourable impression in training.
Patton is currently on loan with Finn Harps in the League of Ireland First Division, with his side due to play Treaty United tomorrow.
Mousinho praised the Republic of Ireland under-19 international and admitted he’s given himself ‘every chance’ of earning a Pompey deal.
It remains to be seen how that situation will now unfold, with the Blues bringing in 18-year-old midfielder Reuben Swann from AFC Sudbury in similar circumstances this summer.
