But John Mousinho explained bringing in another option between the sticks is dependent on his promising young talents going out on loan.

A frenetic period of transfer activity was kicked off with Will Norris arriving on a free transfer from Burnley, as the summer window opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris is set to replace Matt Macey as first choice, with a move for the Luton keeper put to bed after he earned a contract hike at Kenilworth Road.

Mousinho can also call upon former Spurs keeper Josh Oluwayemi and academy graduate Toby Steward in the goalkeeping department.

The Blues boss explained he sees Steward going out for game time via a development loan, to add the progress of his promising talent.

It may well be the case, too, for Oluwayemi, as an option was taken up to keep the 22-year-old at Fratton Park for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will be confirmed definitively as pre-season progresses, with the Pompey squad reporting back to their Hilsea base yesterday for testing.

Pompey keepers Toby Steward, left, and Josh Olywayemi.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ll see what happens with the keepers in pre-season - and then make a decision on those two.

‘In terms of development for Toby, it’d probably look like he would go out on loan.

‘We’ll see what that situation looks like for Josh as well, whether going out on loan and getting games is the best possible thing for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Then if we do that with those two then, yes, obviously we’d have to look to bring in a number two.’

With Macey and Norris the men on Pompey’s radar, securing a senior option was always the first job to consider when it came to keepers this summer.

With Norris now in the building, that has now cleared the path for the Blues’ football operation to look at what is taking place with their other options in that department.

Mousinho added: ‘The priority for us was obviously to get WIll through the door first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad