Black Cats clearout

Pompey raided Sunderland last month to sign two of their January recruits, landing Denver Hume and Aiden O’Brien on permanent deals.

They were among three big-name departures from the Stadium of Light in the latest transfer window – with Tom Flanagan, now at Shrewsbury, the other.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now it looks like three more Black Cats big-earners could be looking for new clubs very soon.

According to The Sun, Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch and Lee Burge could all be allowed to leave upon the expiry for their contracts at the end of the season, as Alex Neil looks to slash the club’s wage bill and Neil puts his own stamp on the side he inherited from Lee Johnson.

And if he’s successful, it means Sunderland letting three players leave, who have a combined number of 400 games between them for the Wearsiders.

Their potential exits wouldn’t surprise many fans at the Stadium of Light, though.

Louie Barry (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Thirty-five-year-old McGeady, who scored both goals against Pompey in Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat to the Blues, has struggled with injury this season and featured just 14 times in the league.

Gooch continues to be a mainstay in the Black Cats ranks but is yet to score in 31 appearances this season, while keeper Burge – who is currently sidelined with a heart issue – has seen himself drop down the pecking order.

Sunderland are currently fifth in the table, with their surprise 3-0 win at Wigan on Saturday their first since beating Pompey on January 22.

Starlet rocking for Robins after Ipswich woe

Louie Barry admitted his confidence took a battering as he was left on the Ipswich sidelines by Paul Cook.

There were high hopes for the Aston Villa prospect when he moved to Portman Road in the summer on a temporary deal.

But the 18-year-old made just one league start amid six appearances, before being recalled by his parent club in January.

Barry has since moved to Swindon Town, where he’s bagged three goals in six League Two appearances.

He told Swidon’s matchday programme: ‘I'm very much a confidence player.

‘If I was playing a game and I scored early, it would really give me confidence and because I hadn't really played much this season, I felt my confidence not as good as it was. ‘But this team has given me a lot of confidence, even in training, and they are backing me all the way.

‘It has given me a lot of confidence and every game and every training session is helping me to get my confidence levels to a 100 per cent.’

Defender hot to Trot for rivals amid transfer interest

Ricardo Santos has revealed he’s a wanted man at Bolton.

Trotters boss Ian Evatt has told his captain he wants him to remain at Pompey’s League One rivals moving forward.

The centre-back has a deal until the summer of 2023 and is said to be attracting interest from the Championship.

Santos told the Bolton News: ‘He (Evatt) pulled me to one side and says he wants me to stay.

‘At the moment I am focussing on this season. I have still got a year left and I don’t want to rush into anything. This is where I am at the moment and I am happy to be here.

‘I am only worried about the games we have got coming up.’

Death of Oxford great affords ex-Pompey winger perspective

Former Pompey winger Ryan Willams has told of the strong emotions he felt as Oxford United paid tribute to Joey Beauchamp.

There were poignant scenes at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday as the U’s showed their respect to their former player, following his death at the age of 50.

Tributes were paid to the former West Ham and Swindon man, with Beauchamp’s family present at the game with Cambridge United.

And Williams told the Oxford Mail that had a strong impact on him.

He said: ‘I had quite a big lump in my throat.

‘Seeing his family makes you think about your family and makes you grateful for what you have and thankful for Joey, because the club wouldn’t be here without him.

‘I’m just glad we got to send him off in style.

‘It’s been a week to reflect and be grateful, go home and give the loved ones extra kisses and cuddles because you never know what’s around the corner.

‘It’s been bitter-sweet, it gives you a fresh perspective on things and resets your thinking in terms of what you haven't.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron