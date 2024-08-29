Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have been joined by a scrum of Championship sides in the hunt for George Edmundson’s capture, according to reports.

And news of the intensifying chase for the defender arrives as Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna hinted at a Portman Road departure for the 27-year-old, before the close of the transfer window tomorrow.

Edmundson remains a target for the Blues as they look to bolster their options in the middle of defence, with there a long-held interest in the former Rangers man.

It looks like the Manchester-born talent is on his way from Suffolk, after he was left out of the Ipswich squad for their Carabao Cup defeat at AFC Wimbledon last night.

McKenna admitted his club need to make some tough calls over popular operators as they have to work within the confines of a 25-man squad, after a busy summer of recruitment for the Premier League new boys.

Now Football Insider are reporting a host of Pompey’s second-tier rivals are also battling for Edmundson’s loan capture, including Blackburn, Hull, Middlesbrough and Watford.

McKenna has confirmed he expects some ‘really good characters’ from his squad will move on before 11pm tomorrow - with Edmundson playing a big part in Ipswich’s rise from League One to the Premier League.

When asked if players will be leaving, McKenna said: ‘I think that’s likely. We know we’re over our squad numbers at the moment, so it’s probably not too healthy to have too many outside of that with the group.

‘There’s some interest in some and there’s a possibility that there will be a couple of departures before Friday.

‘You don’t want to lose anyone, to be honest, with the group that we’ve had. We’d love to keep them all, I’d love to work with them for the rest of my career, but that’s not how a football club grows and evolves.

‘As I said before the game, it’s finding the right timing for each individual, the right opportunities for them in their careers and making sure it fits with what’s best for the club.

‘If a few of those opportunities arise in the next couple of days, there’ll be a couple of really good players and a couple of really good characters move on, but that’s part of evolving the squad and evolving the club.’