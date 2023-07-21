Royals’ proper Charlie

Reading are set to win the chase for Charlie Savage’s signature, according to reports.

Pompey’s League One rivals are in the box seat to land the Manchester United midfielder on a permanent deal this summer.

But Football Insider say it’s the Royals who will land Savage, after they had their EFL transfer embargo lifted last week.

That has seen Pompey’s rivals move quickly in the transfer market to complete the signings of Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith.

Now Savage could be the next in line to move to Berkshire, as Reading start to reshape their squad after former Southampton boss Ruben Selles’ appointment.

Manchester United's Charlie Savage has been linked with Pompey but is now being touted to join League One rivals Reading. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images).

Reading are also reported to be keen to hi-jack QPR’s move for Lewis Wing, who is a former Pompey target and scored a spectacular goal at Fratton Park on the final day of the season.

Tykes go to the Max

Barnsley are close to sealing a move for Cardiff striker Max Watters, according to reports.

The front man, who spent the second half of the season at Oakwell, is now set to join the Tykes for the new season.

Watters, who moved to Wales from Crawley for £1m in 2021 after bagging 16 goals in three months, failed to enjoy success for the Bluebirds with just one goal in 22 appearances.

Now, according to journalist Darren Witcoop, he is going back to the Yorkshire outfit where he bagged four goals in 19 appearances last term.

Zac’s hot to Trot

Bolton have completed a loan deal for West Brom’s Zac Ashworth.

The left-back becomes the Trotters’ sixth summer signing on a season-long move, with a view to a permanent agreement.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt is delighted with his latest piece of business.

He told the club’s official site: ‘We are working hard to strengthen the squad and Zac is another excellent addition.

‘He is a quality, young player who has played in the Championship and last season gained valuable experience in League One as an important part of Burton’s team.