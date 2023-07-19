According to The Sun, the Blues are showing interest in the 20-year-old. But they’re not the only ones, with Cardiff, Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wigan also claimed to be known admirers of the midfielder.

Savage, who came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, is expected to leave the Red Devils this summer – either on a permanent deal or on loan – as clubs weigh up a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s already enjoyed time away from the club, having spent the second half of last season at Forest Green Rovers, where he made 15 appearances and scored one goal.

Now another move looks to be on the cards as interested clubs in both the Championship and League One circle.

On Wednesday, Pompey announced the arrival of their 11th signing of the summer, after capturing Norwich attacker Abu Kamara on a season-long loan deal.

The Blues are expected to add to their ranks further, with head coach John Mousinho still keen to add to his attacking midfield options. Meanwhile, another dip into the loan market is anticipated – although Pompey have no intention to utilising the five-man limit on temporary signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not quite clear if Savage, who is the son for ex-Leicester and Wales midfielder Robbie, is available for loan or a permanent deal.

Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage has emerged as a reported target for Pompey Picture: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

However, if the Blues & Co have been exploring the latter option, the Wales under-21 international is contracted to Man United until 2025, with the Red Devils also having the option of an additional year.

Blues sporting director Rich Hughes has recently dealt with the powers that be at Old Trafford having negotiated a loan move for Utd youngster Di’Shon Bernard in January.