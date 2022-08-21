Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular winger admits he is unaware of any potential interest from other clubs but insists he’s still committed to Pompey.

The 26-year-old remains one of the Blues’ most prized possessions with The News reporting earlier in the summer that the club were set to accept an offer of £500,000 for the former Derry man.

That has seen his price reduce significantly with a £2m valuation placed on his head 12-months ago, while Curtis could’ve left for a fee of £1m as recently as January

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, this saw the Republic of Ireland international linked with a whole host of potential suitors in June, which included Preston, Hibs, Derby, Blackburn and Swansea.

However, no move came to fruition with much of that interest being quickly put to bed.

The fan favourite still has 12-months remaining on his current deal at Fratton Park after he penned a three-and-a-half year contract extension back in February 2020.

After Alex Bass’ departure in July, Curtis has since become the longest serving player at PO4 following his arrival from Derry City in 2018.

Ronan Curtis remains tight-lipped over his Pompey future.

The winger has gone on to become the Blues’ record goalscorer in the 21st century - netting 51 goals in 195 games across all competitions.

Despite being rumoured to depart this summer, the Irishman has featured in all of Cowley’s squads this term, while also appearing on the scoresheet twice in the opening six games.

As the 26-year-old enters his final season with Pompey, the winger insists he’s still committed to helping Pompey achieve promotion this season.

Yet, he remains unaware of any potential exit before the transfer window’s closure on September 1.

He told The News: I don’t have a clue.

‘I’ve still got another year left here so we’ll see what happens there.

‘I’ll just keep playing, keeping myself to myself and keep performing on the pitch. Off the pitch, that’s what my agent is there to do.