Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley makes Ronan Curtis contract admission with less than two weeks of transfer window remaining
Danny Cowley admitted there’s no plans in place at present to discuss Ronan Curtis’ future beyond the transfer window.
The winger is in the final year of his Blues contract and could potentially walk away for free upon its expiry at the end of the season.
Curtis has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer as a result, with clubs from home and abroad reportedly keen.
He insisted at the beginning of the close season that he was happy to stay at Fratton Park.
However, Cowley remains open to the prospect of cashing in on the Republic of Ireland international – just like he did with Marcus Harness, who signed for Ipswich for an undisclosed fee last month.
The former Derry man’s most recent performances will have encouraged yet more admiring glances with less than two weeks of the window remaining, with two goals and an assist recorded on his past two starts.
That’s benefitted unbeaten Pompey as they sit third in the table and have a Carabao Cup second-round tie against Newport just days away.
But with the clock ticking down to deadline day and the potential for a move still there, Cowley admitted what Pompey will do if Curtis remains has not been discussed yet.
When asked if the Blues will pursue a new deal for Curtis in order to protect their asset going forward, the Blues manager said: ‘I think our focus here today, and I think it’s important for Ronan, too, is the here and now.
‘Ronan has had a good start to the season, scored some goals.
‘He had a real impact to the game at Cardiff last Tuesday and again Tuesday night against Cambridge.
‘I think he’s in a good moment, which is really good for the team, as he’s really focused on playing as well as he can as he sees how this window unfolds.
‘If he were to still be a Portsmouth player come the 2nd of September, we’ll digest that and make a decision then.’
Since joining Pompey from Derry City in 2018, Curtis has played 195 times and scored 52 goals.