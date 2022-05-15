Latest: Sheffield Wednesday make manager call over ex-Portsmouth man as Wigan Athletic eye key Ipswich Town figure

Owls want Moore

Sheffield Wednesday are planning to retain the services of Darren Moore.

The Owls came up short in their bid to return to the Championship at the first time of asking this season.

Moore’s side lost in the play-offs against Sunderland but the former Pompey defender did enough in the eyes of the club’s owners to remain in his post, reports The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Wigan want Morsy

Wigan are keen on taking former midfielder Sam Morsy back to the DW Stadium.

Morsy moved to Portman Road on a three-year deal last year, after being signed by former Pompey boss Paul Cook.

But his old assistant manager Leam Richardson wants to land the Egyptian international after securing the Latics’ return to the Championship.

Sun transfer gossip man, Alan Nixon, says a move could be on cards this summer for the midfielder.

Donny clear decks

Doncaster have released a host of youngsters following their relegation to League Two.

Goalkeeper Luke Chadwick, defenders Tom Henson, Michael Nesbitt and Dan Wilds and midfielders Corie Cole and Will Hollings will leave the Keepmoat Stadium, along with forwards Alex Wolny and Tavonga Kuleya.

Kuleya could yet earn a deal after being invited to return for pre-season training as he recovers from injury.

Doncaster Academy boss Tony Cook told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘It is never easy deciding not to offer professional contracts, but we have a strong support structure in place to be able to look after the players as they make the next steps of their careers away from the football club.