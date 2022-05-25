Latest: Sunderland release ex-Everton and Coventry City men after promotion with former Leicester City and Ipswich Town duo among departures from Portsmouth rivals - plus Sheffield Wednesday news

Sunderland cut cloth

Sunderland talisman Aiden McGeady is one of a quartet of out-of-contract players set to depart the newly-promoted outfit, according to reports.

McGeady is said to be attracting interest from former boss Lee Johnson, who has joined SPL outfit Hibs.

Defender Jordan Willis is also on his way from the Stadium of Light, after enduring an injury-hit period following his 2019 arrival from Coventry.

Central defender Arbenit Xhemajli will also leave, with the Kosovan also having injury issues this year.

Lee Burge has had an issue with a heart problem and will depart, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Adams Park exits

Aiden McGeady is set to be released by Sunderland: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Wycombe have released a quartet of players after their loss to Sunderland in the play-off final.

Former Paris St Germain midfielder Jean-Baptiste Fischer and ex-Ipswich and West Brom keeper Adam Przybek have been told their contracts won’t be renewed.

Former Crewe youth academy forward Malachi Linton and Leicester and Nottingham Forest academy defender Max Ram are also on their way.

A Wycombe statement read: ‘Wycombe Wanderers can confirm the departure of six players from Adams Park this summer following the expiration of their contracts.

‘The club thanks Jean-Baptiste Fischer, Adam Przybek, Olly Pendlebury, Andre Burley, Malachi Linton and Max Ram for their efforts, and wishes them every success for the future.’

Owls on continental prowl

Sheffield Wednesday could be ready to dip into the European market to deliver promotion to the Championship at the second time of asking.

The Owls failed in the play-offs against Sunderland this season, after dropping down into the second tier.

Darren Moore’s men look primed to be a force next term and will be looking to bolster his squad this summer.

Wednesday took players from the continent this season and owner Dejphon Chansiri suggested they could continue down that path.

He told Yorkshire Live: ‘Our approach is the same every season. We look in the UK market first before looking at options abroad.