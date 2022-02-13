Latest Supercomputer prediction on where Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford, Sunderland, MK Dons, Bolton and Plymouth will finish this season in League One

Pompey recorded their first back-to-back League One victories since November with their 4-0 victory against Doncaster Saturday.

Sunday, 13th February 2022, 4:35 pm
From left: Darren Moore, Danny Cowley, Alex Neil and Ian Evatt

It gave their goal difference a massive boost and also saw them close the gap on the play-offs as they climbed up to 11th in the table.

At the start of the week, prior to the wins against Burton and Donny, the space between the Blues and the top six was 14 points.

Seven days later and the difference has narrowed to nine points, with 16 games of the League One season remaining.

Predicted points at end of the season: 34 Predicted goal difference: -53 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

But has Pompey’s results this week convinced the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer that a play-off charge is on the cards?

Click through to find out..

Predicted points at end of the season: 34 Predicted goal difference: -44 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 39 Predicted goal difference: -36 Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of season: 42 Predicted goal difference: -29 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 49 Predicted goal difference: -14 Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 50 Predicted goal difference: -13 Picture: Paul Thompson
Predicted points at end of the season: 51 Predicted goal difference: -8 Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 55 Predicted goal difference: -10 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of season: 57 Predicted goal difference: -15 Picture: Robin Jones
Predicted points at end of the season: 57 Predicted goal difference: -4 Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 59 Predicted goal difference: -5 Picture: Robin Jones
Predicted points at end of the season: 61 Predicted goal difference: +5 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of season: 62 Predicted goal difference: -8 Picture: Chesterton/phcimages.com
Predicted points at end of the season: 68 Predicted goal difference: +10
Predicted points at end of the season: 70 Predicted goal difference: +13 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 71 Predicted goal difference: +17 Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 76 Predicted goal difference: +18 Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 76 Predicted goal difference: +21 Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 77 Predicted goal difference: +16 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 79 Predicted goal difference: +18 Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 79 Predicted goal difference: +18 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 79 Predicted goal difference: +22 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 89 Predicted goal difference: +31 Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of the season: 97 Predicted goal difference: +51 Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
