From left: Darren Moore, Danny Cowley, Alex Neil and Ian Evatt

It gave their goal difference a massive boost and also saw them close the gap on the play-offs as they climbed up to 11th in the table.

At the start of the week, prior to the wins against Burton and Donny, the space between the Blues and the top six was 14 points.

Seven days later and the difference has narrowed to nine points, with 16 games of the League One season remaining.

Predicted points at end of the season: 34 Predicted goal difference: -53 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

But has Pompey’s results this week convinced the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer that a play-off charge is on the cards?

Click through to find out..

Predicted points at end of the season: 34 Predicted goal difference: -44 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 39 Predicted goal difference: -36 Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of season: 42 Predicted goal difference: -29 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 49 Predicted goal difference: -14 Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 50 Predicted goal difference: -13 Picture: Paul Thompson

Predicted points at end of the season: 51 Predicted goal difference: -8 Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 55 Predicted goal difference: -10 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of season: 57 Predicted goal difference: -15 Picture: Robin Jones

Predicted points at end of the season: 57 Predicted goal difference: -4 Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 59 Predicted goal difference: -5 Picture: Robin Jones

Predicted points at end of the season: 61 Predicted goal difference: +5 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of season: 62 Predicted goal difference: -8 Picture: Chesterton/phcimages.com

Predicted points at end of the season: 68 Predicted goal difference: +10

Predicted points at end of the season: 70 Predicted goal difference: +13 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 71 Predicted goal difference: +17 Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 76 Predicted goal difference: +18 Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 76 Predicted goal difference: +21 Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 77 Predicted goal difference: +16 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 79 Predicted goal difference: +18 Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 79 Predicted goal difference: +18 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 79 Predicted goal difference: +22 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Predicted points at end of the season: 89 Predicted goal difference: +31 Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images