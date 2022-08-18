Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey boss will look to get the defender out on loan at League Two level before the close of the transfer window.

Cowley revealed interest has already been rebuffed in the 20-year-old academy graduate with a number of sides keen on his services.

But first he needs the Tanzania international to remain at Fratton Park as central defensive cover, until Pompey’s options in that department are boosted.

Sean Raggett and Michael Morrison are the players available there at present, with Clark Robertson sidelined and Connor Ogilvie needed at left-back with Denver Hume not yet fit.

Cowley is clear, wherever Mnoga ends up, his future in now in the middle of defence.

He said: ‘Haji is training really well.

‘We’d like to get him a League Two loan, that would be our ideal.

Haji Mnoga. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘He’s absolutely ready for League Two now and to play at that level, but we want to find the right club for him.

‘There was a club who wanted to take him and play him right-back.

‘But we want to play him centre-half now and we’re pretty clear on that - and so is he.

‘So we’re just waiting for the right club and when that comes around we’ll look at it.’

Cowley admitted he is facing a tricky balancing act with marrying the needs of having the right cover in his squad with creating the right pathway to aid Mnoga’s development.

There may be a chance for the Southsea lad to get game time before he departs to ensure he leaves PO4, with the match sharpness required following a useful pre-season.

Cowley added: ‘We try to be player centred, but the need of the club right now is he stays.

‘If we want him to be the future of the club, however, he needs to go and play regularly.