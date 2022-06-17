LATEST: Portsmouth being swamped by clubs desperate to sign emerging international talent

Danny Cowley revealed the emerging Blues defender is the subject of a swathe of interest from National League sides, who want to sign the academy product on loan next season.

But Cowley has vowed he will give Mnoga the chance to stake his claim for first-team involvement at Fratton Park this summer before choosing the path forward next term.

The Southsea lad had two contrasting fifth-tier loan spells last season, struggling to make an impact at Bromley before earning plaudits for his performances at Weymouth.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those displays in a struggling Terras side who were eventually relegated caught the attention of a host of potential suitors.

The Londoner insisted, however, Mnoga will first get the chance to impress him before heading off anywhere else.

Cowley said: ‘The aim for Haji is to try to break through to the first-team squad or, even better, the starting XI.

Haji Mnoga

‘He did really well at the back end of the season at Weymouth.

‘We were obviously watching his games so we know how well we did.

‘Having said that, we wouldn’t have even needed to watch his games, because I’ve taken so many calls from clubs in the National League who want him next season on loan.’

Mnoga has spent much of the close season away on international duty with Tanzania, where he’s been involved in Africa Cup of Nations action.

So it’s been a shortened break for the 20-year-old, ahead of reporting for pre-season training duty next week.

Cowley added: ‘He’s been away with Tanzania and he’s been out playing games with a tough programme for them. That’s good for him.