Pompey ended their campaign in disappointing fashion, after falling to defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

And there were plenty of highs and lows on the final day, as automatic promotion, play-off positions, and relegation were decided.

Here’s the latest from around the division

Premier League hunt Sunderland midfielder

Tottenham, Brighton and Crystal Palace have joined Aston Villa in the hunt for Sunderland’s Dan Neil, according to reports.

The 20-year-old Black Cats academy product has come of age this term by making 46 appearances in all competitions, while scoring four goals.

In January, his form at the Stadium of Light had reportedly had Steven Gerrard’s side carefully monitoring his progress.

Sunderland's Dan Neil is reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

And Sky Sports correspondent Pete O’Rourke tweeted: ‘Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brighton are eyeing moves for Sunderland star Dan Neil.’

At present, though, the midfielder’s focus will remain on winning the play-offs with the north east club.

Ex-Celtic captain eyed by Fleetwood

Former Scotland international Scott Brown is in the frame to become Fleetwood’s next permanent manager, according to the Daily Record.

The 36-year-old is currently unattached after leaving his role as player/assistant manager at Aberdeen in March.

And after interim boss Stephen Crainey guided the Cod Army to League One survival yesterday, the club are now looking for a long-term appointment.

The ex-Blackpool defender replaced Simon Grayson in December, before recording a 20th placed finish.

Ex-Millwall boss slams Gillingham after relegation

Neil Harris has slammed Gillingham following their relegation to League Two.

The ex-Millwall manager explained how the standards at the Gills hasn’t been good enough, while he takes responsibility for their fate this season.

A final day defeat to Rotherham left them fourth from bottom on goal difference, and destined for the fourth tier.

He told Kent Online: ‘A good attempt sums it up since February 1. Before that it has been nowhere near it has it?

‘Ultimately, I am the manager of the football club and I take responsibility on behalf of the football club for letting our fans down this season.

‘The standards, the professionalism, the recruitment, it hasn’t been good enough, and we have paid the price.