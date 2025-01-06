Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are not looking to advance a move for Reading’s Harvey Knibbs - as they focus their transfer interest on other attacking options.

The Blues have been linked with a bid for the 25-year-old this month, as they reshape their squad in a critical window for their Championship hopes.

The News understands, however, they are looking to focus their attentions on other options they have more confidence in making an immediate impact in the second tier.

Reports emerged on Saturday suggesting Pompey were keen on the former Cambridge United man they were linked with when Danny Cowley was manager in 2022. Championship rivals Derby County and Oxford United are also said to be keen on the man who has bagged 10 goals for the Royals this term, as his standing rises.

Knibbs isn’t on Pompey’s transfer radar at present, though, as they look to land players more familiar with the Championship terrain.

There is some doubt about the former Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa academy youngster being able to impact the second tier at this stage. That means other avenues are being explored with a couple of new attacking additions a high priority in the coming weeks.

A winger is wanted along with a deep-lying attacking option operating, with Knibbs used at the front end of midfield this term in League One and adept along the front line.

Pompey moved to bring in Rob Atkinson from Bristol City on Friday, with the 26-year-old impressing on his debut at Sunderland. The former Oxford United man has extensive Championship experience under his belt represents the kind of business the Blues’ football operation are looking to conduct this month.

As well as a defender and attacking options, Pompey are also looking to add a central midfielder to their options before the close of the transfer window on February 3.