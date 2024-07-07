LATEST: Update as Portsmouth touted for £500,000 Bolton defender move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are not pursuing a move for Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The News understands there’s no mileage in talk the Blues are keen to bring the Bolton man to Fratton Park this summer.

Reports emerged this morning the Pompey had made an enquiry for the right-back, as they continue their summer transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £500,000 price tag is said to have been placed on the 28-year-old’s head, after a fine season for the Trotters following his arrival from Tranmere last summer.

Pompey aren’t looking to move for Dacres-Cogley, however, as they focus their playing budget in other areas.

Jordan Williams arrived as the first signing of the summer, as he left Barnsley after six years this summer.

Williams is set to be the front-line right-back in John Mousinho’s squad, with the view there is little logic to investing heavily in another player in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho has aired the thought of using Terry Devlin in that department, after the midfielder showcased his potential in that area of the pitch last term.

That would then leave Pompey to focus their spending in other areas of the pitch, with a host of additions still required this summer.

Mousinho has indicated the door is still ajar for Zak Swanson to potentially have a Fratton future, despite the club opting not to take up the 12-month option in his contract this summer.