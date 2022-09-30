The Blues boss confirmed sides in America and Australia are still trailing the former Manchester United man.

A move Stateside is now out of the equation, with the secondary MLS window closing on August 4 and their regular season nearing a close.

The Australia A-League window runs for for just over a fortnight, however, before it shuts on October 15.

That is the deadline Pompey have to hit to see any deal through to the fruition.

Tunnicliffe is likely one of the squad’s higher earners, with his career path running from United to Fulham and then spells in the Championship with Millwall and Luton.

An exit for the 29-year-old would then free up his earnings for Cowley to reinvest in the January window.

Pompey midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe

He said: ‘I think the interest is still there.

‘There’s the interest from Australia and America, but the Australia window is October 15.

‘For us, if that was to happen then that (money) would obviously come back into the budget.

‘Ryan’s trained well, he’s been a good professional and he’s a player who wants to play.

‘He plays his best football in a three-man midfield but we’ve gone to a two.

‘But he wants to play and we totally understand that.’

Tunnicliffe has picked up just a minute of senior action this term, after being introduced late on in the 3-3 opening-day draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

There was a start in the friendly win at Chelsea last weekend, however, with the Lancashire lad available this weekend.

Cowley added: ‘He’s trained well for quite a period of time and got some much-needed minutes against Chelsea, which was really good for him.