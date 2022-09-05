Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Freeman, left, and Ryan Tunnicliffe

Pompey’s out-of-favour pair have been challenged to work their way back into Danny Cowley’s plans.

Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe were widely tipped for Fratton Park departures this summer, as Danny Cowley restructured his Blues squad.

Both men were still present at PO4 come the close of the transfer window at 11pm last Thursday night, however.

Freeman was linked with a host of clubs across the summer, including the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Hull City, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town, Burton Albion and Leyton Orient.

Blackpool were another side rumoured to be keeping an eye on developments over the 29-year-old, but that talk failed to accelerate as deadline day approached.

Both Tunnicliffe and Freeman now find themselves in the testing position of forcing their way into a first team who’ve started the season at a pace in League One.

Tunnicliffe has been given just a late, late 89th-minute runout at Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day so far.

Meanwhile, Freeman was introduced in the 33rd minute of Pompey’s only defeat so far this term at Newport County in the Carabao Cup - along with a second-half appearance in last week’s Papa John’s Trophy draw against Crawley.

Cowley explained there is no issue with either player from his perspective and he believes they will conduct themselves in the manner expected of them

He stated they now have to show the qualities to force their way back into the first-team picture.

Cowley said: ‘They are our players and we will work with them every single day to try to get better.

‘They are good professionals and they will try to support the team.

‘Their challenge now is to try to force their way back into the starting XI.’

In terms of interest from Australia and America for Tunnicliffe, there could yet be an opportunity for a move to be agreed outside of the transfer window.