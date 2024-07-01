Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zak Swanson was an absentee as Pompey returned for pre-season training today.

And midfielder Joe Morrell was also not at the club’s training base, as his injury return continues.

Morrell has linked up with Wales for treatment, after being a fixture in the Blues’ new gym throughout the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old is expected to be back, however, to finish his recovery after being sidelined with a knee injury since January.

There was no sign of Swanson though, after the former Arsenal man’s deal came to a close this summer.

Pompey opted not to take up 12-month options with the pair, but Mousinho indicated he was keen to keep the door open over possible stays for both men.

Mousinho’s squad were put through their paces this morning, after returning for testing and gym work last Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of 20 outfield players were present, which included defender Tom McIntyre after his season was curtailed by a broken ankle in February.

Regan Poole was outside running, as his return from a cruciate knee injury last November accelerates.