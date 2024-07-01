LATEST: Update on former Arsenal defender and Wales midfielder as Portsmouth return for pre-season training
And midfielder Joe Morrell was also not at the club’s training base, as his injury return continues.
Morrell has linked up with Wales for treatment, after being a fixture in the Blues’ new gym throughout the summer.
The 27-year-old is expected to be back, however, to finish his recovery after being sidelined with a knee injury since January.
There was no sign of Swanson though, after the former Arsenal man’s deal came to a close this summer.
Pompey opted not to take up 12-month options with the pair, but Mousinho indicated he was keen to keep the door open over possible stays for both men.
Mousinho’s squad were put through their paces this morning, after returning for testing and gym work last Thursday and Friday.
A group of 20 outfield players were present, which included defender Tom McIntyre after his season was curtailed by a broken ankle in February.
Regan Poole was outside running, as his return from a cruciate knee injury last November accelerates.
Keeper Ryan Schofield joined up with new boy Jordan Archer, Toby Steward and Will Norris, despite his release at the end of last season.
