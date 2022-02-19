LATEST: Update on Portsmouth's clash with Crewe going ahead amid worsening conditions
Pompey’s game with Crewe is currently going ahead this afternoon.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 1:45 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 1:48 pm
But there is concern from the match officials over the deteriorating pitch conditions at Gresty Road.
The officials have conducted numerous inspections of the surface over the past couple of hours.
Danny Cowley has also joined them to look at the conditions after his arrival with the team, with a ball used to judge how it rolled.
The surface water on the pitch has visibly spread over the past hour - with more checks expected before kick-off.
