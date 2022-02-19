LIVE Crewe v Portsmouth: Update on game going ahead amid deteriorating conditions at Gresty Road
Pompey go for their third win on the bounce at Crewe today.
Danny Cowley’s men look to build on their successes at Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers at Gresty Road.
The Blues boss has some interesting selection calls to make after their four-goal second-half at Fratton Park.
Does Aiden O’Brien come in after his goal off the bench last weekend? Does Tyler Walker keep his place in the team? And does Cowley go with the same attacking line-up?
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news comes in at 2pm.
We’ll be reacting with video before we bring live commentary from 3pm when the action gets underway.
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 14:08
The referee made the decision following a 1.50pm inspection at Gresty Road, with the pitch declared waterlogged.
The official’s concern centred on the side of the pitch situated in front of the Main Stand, which is heavily sodden, while, worringly, rain continues to fall.
Despite the ball bouncing and able to roll relatively freely, the deteriorating state of the pitch was enough for it to be called off.
Both Danny Cowley and opposite number David Artell fuming with the decision to call game off one hour before kick-off.
Game is off!
Here’s the latest...
Pompey’s game with Crewe is currently going ahead this afternoon.
But there is concern from the match officials over the deteriorating pitch conditions at Gresty Road.
The officials have conducted numerous inspections of the surface over the past couple of hours.
Danny Cowley has also joined them to look at the conditions after his arrival with the team.
The surface water on the pitch has visibly spread over the past hour.
Game update
There is concern about the deteriorating pitch conditions at Gresty Road - but the game is on at the moment. The officials are to keep an eye on how things develop with the rain still teeming down,