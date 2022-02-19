LIVE Crewe v Portsmouth: Update on game going ahead amid deteriorating conditions at Gresty Road

Crewe v Pompey

Danny Cowley’s men look to build on their successes at Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers at Gresty Road.

The Blues boss has some interesting selection calls to make after their four-goal second-half at Fratton Park.

Does Aiden O’Brien come in after his goal off the bench last weekend? Does Tyler Walker keep his place in the team? And does Cowley go with the same attacking line-up?

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news comes in at 2pm.

We’ll be reacting with video before we bring live commentary from 3pm when the action gets underway.

