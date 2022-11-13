But the 21-year-old insists he remains solely focused on completing his season-long loan at Fratton Park.

The young keeper arrived at PO4 in the summer after falling behind Alex Palmer and David Button in the goalkeeping ranks at the Hawthorns.

That saw former boss Steve Bruce opt to send Griffiths out on a temporary spell away in a bid to continue his development.

Reports surfaced soon after his arrival that the Baggies have an immediate recall option in his contract should either of the duo pick up injuries.

While no news over January options have been revealed, the keeper admitted no discussions have taken place over a potential recall following the appointment of Corberan.

In fact, the former Lincoln man is yet to contact Bruce’s successor following his arrival last month.

He told The News: ‘Not regarding the manager but I speak to the goalkeeper coaches once or twice a week on a phone call.

‘They watch my games back and we have a bit of a chat and catch up with them and what they think. So I'm in constant contact with them in that department.

‘It hasn't been discussed (on a January recall) and I can’t control what happens.

‘I’m a Pompey player for this season and I’m fully focused on this season.

‘I can’t comment on January yet, it is too early and I haven’t discussed it with them.’

Griffiths was identified by Danny Cowley as the ideal replacement for Gavin Bazunu, who departed Fratton at the end of last term.

Following his arrival in the summer window, the keeper has started all of Pompey’s 16 games in League One.

The youngster has shone in the early stages of his PO4 career, keeping six clean sheets in all competitions to date.

While they’re impressive figures, Griffiths has been scapegoated by a section of the Fratton faithful for the Blues’ slump in recent weeks.