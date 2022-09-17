Report: West Brom have 'immediate loan recall' option on Portsmouth keeper Josh Griffiths
West Brom reportedly have an ‘immediate loan recall’ option on Pompey keeper Josh Griffiths.
That's according to Birmingham Live journalist Joe Chapman, who claims the Baggies can request the 21-year-old to return to the Hawthorns at any time during the season.
Griffiths, who has been named in the latest England under-21 squad, signed for the Blues on a season-long loan in July.
The highly-rated youngster arrived with West Brom boss Steve Bruce preferring David Button to act as his number one, with Alex Palmer serving as his back-up option.
At the time, the Championship club confirmed the goalkeeper’s move by stipulating they had a recall option on the player – something which is standard practice in the majority of loan moves, with reviews often taking place during the January transfer window.
However, Chapman’s claim goes one step further than that after he stated Bruce can recall Griffiths at any stage of the current campaign.
Responding to a question put to him on Twitter, the journalist said: ‘Griffiths has an immediate loan recall Andy - they can do so at any time - but Taylor/Kipre/Mowatt etc will be January recalls at the earliest.’
The keeper, who has Spurs Academy product Josh Oluwayemi as his Fratton Park understudy, has made 10 appearances for second-in-the-table Pompey this season, keeping five clean sheets.
West Brom currently sit 20th in the Championship table with one win from their first nine games of the season and pressure mounting on Bruce.
Meanwhile, Button has conceded 13 goals in that time, keeping just one clean sheet.
Last season, the Blues allowed Miguel Azeez and Gassan Ahadme return early to Arsenal and Norwich respectively after the duo failed to reach the heights expected of them at PO4.