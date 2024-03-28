Pompey return to action at Wycombe on Friday looking to take another step forward towards the League One title.

A near two-week break will have allowed the Blues time to get some of their walking wounded back and ready for action. And that certainly seems to have been the case, with Tino Anjorin and Ben Stevenson among those available for selection after lengthy periods on the sidelines. Joe Rafferty and Paddy Lane will also be under consideration, after they missed the 1-0 win at Peterborough last time out because of illness. Meanwhile, the likes of Lee Evans will no doubt have benefited from some quality time on the traning pitch as he gears up for his maiden appearance in a Pompey shirt.

The likes of Gavin Whyte, who set up Kusini Yengi's winner at Posh, will also have appreciated some extra coaching sessions as he looks to kick-start his Fratton Park career. The same could be said of Myles Peart-Harris, although his reported call-up to the Jamaica under-21 squad will surely have denied him that opportunity.

That could count against the Brentford man, who has been struggling to replicate his debut showing at Port Vale back in January, and could open the door for others to step in and play a crucial role. But who could benefit? And what does John Mousinho do up front after Yengi's three goals in his past two Blues appearance? Will he be fit to start at Adams Park, after starting for Australia v Lebanon 10,600 miles away in Canberra on Tuesday?

Here's how we think Pompey could line up - given the injury latest Mousinho provided on Tuesday, including an update on Christian Saydee's injury - for the 3pm kick-off.

Goalkeeper - Will Norris The Pompey player of the season contender will be in goal for Pompey v Wycombe and all other remaining games this season unless injury permits him.

Right-back - Joe Rafferty The right-back sat out the win at Peterborough because of an illness. He's back fit, and although Zak Swanson did well against the Posh, you suspect Rafferty will return to the side for his 36th appearance of the season.

Centre-back 1 - Conor Shaughnessy Helped keep the EFL's so-called best attacking four quiet last time out against Peterborough. Same again, please, Conor, at Adams Park!