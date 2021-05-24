League One gossip: Gillingham manager keen to avoid more exits after ex-Portsmouth target leaves | Oxford boss plays down WBA links | Sunderland's Johnson confronted by fans after play-off failure

Gillingham's Connor Ogilvie was a Pompey target under former Blues boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Oxford’s Karl Robinson has played down rumours linking him with the vacant manager’s job at West Brom. The Scouser, who has been linked with Bournemouth and Birmingham in the past said: ‘It’s probably because me and Sam worked together for two years. I don’t really have the energy to talk about any other job.I’ve got a long-term contract here.’ (Witney Gazzette).

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson was confronted by a small group of fans following his side’s play-off defeat at the hands of Lincoln on Saturday. The Black Cats will now remain in League One for a fourth consecutive season and have more than 12 players whose contracts are set to expire next month. Johnson also admitted he is expected to work for a slightly reduced budget next season (Sunderland Echo).

Darren Moore intends to turn to Sheffield Wednesday’s academy as he puts plans in place for his squad following their relegation from the Championship. At present, the Owls only just make it into double figures with regards to the number of first-team players they have on their books (Sheffield Star).

Gillingham boss Steve Evans believes it’s important he keeps hold of his best remaining players in the close season. The Gills have already seen Jack Bonham, former Pompey target Connor Ogilvie and Jordan Graham depart Priestfield, Kyle Dempsey and defender Jack Tucker have attracted interest, while striker Vadaine Oliver has his admirers (Kent Online).

Highly-rated Wigan striker Kyle Joseph has held discussions with Newcastle over a possible transfer (Daily Mail).