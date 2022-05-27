Ipswich interested in Barnsley forward after previously being linked with George Hirst

Ipswich reportedly have Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow on their transfer radar.

That’s according to twtd.co.uk, who claim the 27-year-old is a person of interest for Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna as he looks to add additional firepower to his ranks this summer.

The Portman Road side have already been credited with keeping tabs on former Pompey loanee George Hirst, who has now returned to Leicester following a successful stint at Fratton Park last season.

Now Woodrow has been identified as a possible option as Town look for replacements for the now departed James Norwood and Macauley Bonne.

The former Fulham front man has been with the Tykes since initially joining on loan in August 2018.

Since then, he’s bagged 53 goals in 147 appearances at Oakwell – yet his threat in front of goal couldn’t stop Barnsley from being relegated from the Championship earlier this month.

Former Pompey target Joe Pigott scored three goals during his maiden season at Ipswich Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

According to the Barnsley Chronicle, the Reds are yet to receive any ‘serious’ bids for their players.

Yet, they are expected to sell assets this summer as they look to offset a £7-8million loss due to their relegation to League One.

Woodrow has one year remaining on his Oakwell contract.

If he moves to Portman Road, he will link up with former Tykes team-mate and former Pompey striker Conor Chaplin.

Ipswich ‘likely’ to let former Pompey target leave this summer

Ipswich’s apparent interest in Woodrow and Hirst could see them part company with one-time Pompey target Joe Pigott.

Once again, twtd.co.uk claim that is something Town boss Kieran McKenna would be prepared to do as he looks to freshen up his forward options.

Pigott endured a frustrating maiden season at Portman Road as he managed just three goals in 29 appearances.

Two of those came in the league as Ipswich finished below Pompey in 11th position.

However, the 28-year-old managed just 10 League One starts last term following his free transfer moved from AFC Wimbledon.

Pigott was considered hot property last summer following 22 goals in 52 Dons appearances during the 2020-21 season.

Danny Cowley was a huge admirer but lost out in the race for his signature as the striker opted for a move to Portman Road.

Pigott signed a three-year deal upon his Ipswich arrival – so any potential transfer would require a fee.

One-time Pompey target leaves Wigan

Former Pompey target Gavin Massey has been released by Wigan.

The Championship-bound Latics have announced they will not be offering the winger a new deal, which means he is free to leave after five seasons at the DW Stadium.

Massey joined Wigan on a free transfer from Leyton Orient in July 2017, deciding to join the club after snubbing interest from the Blues and Bradford.

The 29-year-old went on to feature 166 times for the newly-crowned League One champions, scoring 13 goals.

He featured 46 times for Wigan last season, although only nine of those outings came as League One starts.

While Massey leaves the DW Stadium, the Latics have exercised the one-year extension option they had on fellow winger James McClean.