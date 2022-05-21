This hasn’t stopped transfer rumours preceding the showpiece final, though as the mill continues to spin.

Here’s the latest headlines from the division.

Norwich eye Plymouth stopper

Relegated Norwich City are eyeing a move for Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper, according to reports.

Football Insider are reporting Dean Smith is ready to pounce for the 22-year-old, as he begins his Carrow Road rebuild in the bid for a Premier League return next term.

The Pilgrims ace won the League One golden glove last season and also pipped Pompey’s Gavin Bazunu to a place in the division’s team of the season.

With Tim Krul and Michael McGovern reaching the latter stages of their career, leaving Angus Gunn as the only option for the future, it’s clear to see why Cooper is on the Canaries’ radar.

Alex Gorrin has been linked with a summer move to Pompey.

Argentinian interest in Sheffield Wednesday attacker

Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass could be set for a reunion with former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha in Argentina.

As revealed by The Sheffield Star, Argentine Primera Division side Club Atletico Talleres are preparing to launch a bid for the 28-year-old – who played under their head coach in Scotland in 2017.

If he were to move to South America, the former Accrington man would be competing in this season’s Copa Libertadores after Talleres finished third last campaign – one place above Boca Juniors.

Josh Windass has been linked with a spectacular move to Argentina with Club Atletico Talleres. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Windass scored four goals in 12 appearances in 2021-22, following an injury hit year – but he did feature in both of the Owls’ play-off legs against Sunderland, which ended in defeat.

Sunderland hoping to bring former academy star home

Sunderland and Charlton have entered the race for Oxford United’s Alex Gorrin, as per reports.

Football Insider are reporting the Black Cats have already made contact with the midfielder who started his career in the north east before being released in 2014.

Since then, he’s enjoyed spells in Spain and Scotland before arriving at the Kassam Stadium in 2019 – where he’s made 101 appearances in three years.

Pompey have also been linked with making a move for his services with the midfielder, who’s yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the U’s.