Schmacher hails ‘brilliant’ Argyle after Pompey win

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has hailed his ‘brilliant’ side after their 1-0 victory over Pompey.

Despite a late Pompey onslaught, Schumacher’s men held onto their one goal advantage – and the Argyle boss has praised his side’s attitude following the triumph.

Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, he said: ‘Four clean sheets is brilliant and it shows just how hard everybody's working.

‘The clean sheet was massive because Portsmouth have been in great form, they haven't lost in eight, they've scored seven goals from seven set-pieces in the last seven games, so it shows how much of a threat they are.

‘When they're bombarding our goal and throwing 11 men in our box in the last minute when the goalie came up, it just shows how much our players wanted to keep it out of the net.’

Darren Moore has makes honest opinion about Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes

Darren Moore has given his honest verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes.

The Owls conceded a late leveler against Accrington, which sees them remain outside the top six.

Despite dominating in all areas, Moore’s side ultimately dropped two points - keeping them one point behind Sunderland in sixth.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Owls boss believes his side will have to overcome tough challenges if they want to achieve play-off football.

He said: ‘We've seen football is unpredictable, like it was tonight.

‘When you expect a certain result you have to go and earn the right (to win).

‘Tonight you saw a team trying to win the game against tough opponents.

‘We have to overcome these types of obstacles.’

Rotherham handed another double injury

League leaders Rotherham were dealt another injury blow during the 2-1 victory against Lincoln.

Central midfield duo Ollie Rathbone and Dan Barlaser both were withdrawn late-on in the game, with suspected quad and groin injuries respectively.

Millers boss Paul Warne said after the match: ‘We need to see how the injured lads are because Ollie and Dan are massive players for us.

‘I haven't spoken to the physios in depth yet so we will have to wait and see’

The midfield duo will join the long list of those on the Millers’ treatment table with Freddie Ladapo (quad), Georgie Kelly (calf), Josh Kayode (knee), Will Grigg (hamstring) and Jamie Lindsay (shoulder) all sidelined.