Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth supporters are on cloud nine after their side edged a 1-0 away win at Carlisle United. A daunting 700-mile-round trip was worth every second for Pompey fans as they watched Paddy Lane’s second-half strike cement their lead at the top of the table.

But how did the chasing pack fare? Was it a good weekend all around for Portsmouth? Here are your League One headlines for Sunday, February 11 after another relentless day of third-tier action.

Derby slip up late on

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby County appeared destined to give themselves a three-point cushion on the automatic promotion places. That was until Aaron Pierre snatched an 87th-minute equaliser at Pride Park to break the Rams’ hearts.

Manager Paul Warne took responsibility for the result at the full-time whistle. He admitted: "The first half is my fault. I picked the wrong shape for the game. I thought with Cash (Eiran Cashin) missing, having the three would give us some solidity and would enable (Louie) Sibley and (Joe) Ward to be higher up the pitch but it didn't really happen.

“We didn't really get out. We looked edgy. In fairness to Shrewsbury, everything they got, we gave to them with our sloppiness. We changed the system after 35 minutes, I should have changed it earlier really.”

Posh stunned… again

Peterborough United were dealt back-to-back defeats for the first time since September as Wycombe Wanderers reigned supreme at Adams Park. Speaking post-match, Posh boss Darren Ferguson defended goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic for his part in two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tough day for the boy,” Ferguson said. “He knows he’s made mistakes but I have to stick by him. I’m not coming here to criticise him, he needs my help. A big part of my job, especially with a squad with young players, is to stick by them.

“A lot of the criticism he’s got has been unjust but that’s happened before at this club. There’s something about young goalkeepers fans don’t like but I have to stick by him.”

Wanderers fume at red

Bolton Wanderers assistant manager Peter Atherton was raging after George Thomason was shown a straight red for fouling Aaron McGowan. The game ultimately ended 1-1, with Bolton missing out on the chance to move into the top two.

“I honestly didn’t see it myself because of where we were sat but, others who have seen it, players and staff, are adamant it was not a red card,” he said. “We are very disappointed with that.