Here’s the latest headlines from the past 24 hours.

Rovers eye summer reunion

Bristol Rovers are pushing to sign AFC Wimbledon midfielder Luke McCormick.

Alan Nixon reports the ex-Chelsea youngster is Joey Barton’s main target this summer as the Gas make their return to League One.

The 23-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at the Memorial Stadium, where he netted six times in 39 outings.

Following his release from Chelsea last summer, he was linked with a move to Fratton Park with Danny Cowley later revealing the attacking midfielder is a Pompey supporter.

However, with the Blues opting to pursue other options, McCormick linked up with the Wombles, where he scored seven goals in 40 League One outings last term.

Now it appears that the Gas are closing in on the ex-Shrewsbury loanee with a deal set to be concluded later this week.

Wombles want Hylton

AFC Wimbledon have reportedly joined the hunt for Luton striker Danny Hylton.

The 33-year-old is set to be out-of-contract at Kenilworth Road at the end of the month, although negotiations are still taking place.

The Wombles become the latest side to enter the race for the forward with a number of League One and Two clubs interested in acquiring the striker’s services.

Hylton was also linked with Pompey, Ipswich and Charlton earlier in the summer, although that claim was quickly put to bed with The News revealing he was not on Cowley’s shopping list.

AFC Wimbledon will look to make a reunion with the striker after he spent the second half of the 2013-14 campaign on loan with the Dons, scoring three goals in 10 outings.

Aaron Cosgrove is the only name in Johnnie Jackson’s attacking ranks as the London side adjust to life in League Two.

Ipswich poised to sign former Morecambe and Aberdeen defender

Ipswich are poised to sign former Morecambe left-back Greg Leigh.

Reports suggest the free agent is currently with the Tractor Boys, as they return to pre-season, ahead of his official unveiling later today.

Leigh is available on a free transfer having left the Mazuma Stadium at the end of last season.

The 27-year-old spent one season with the Shrimps, making 41 appearances, following his free transfer move from Aberdeen.