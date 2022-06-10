UPDATE: Latest on talk of Portsmouth chase with Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town for Luton Town striker

The News understands the veteran front man is not an option Danny Cowley is looking at this summer.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the 33-year-old, along with Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic.

But the former Oxford United striker is not a player who features on Pompey’s attacking shopping list at present.

Hylton is available on a free transfer after spending six years at Kenilworth Road, where he became a popular figure in helping the Hatters reach the Championship from League Two.

The hard-working forward bagged 62 goals from 170 appearances in that time, including 27 and 23-goals hauls in the bottom division.

Reports in Suffolk have poured cold water on talk of Ipswich’s interest in Hylton, with the Tractor Boys already bringing in Rotherham front man Freddie Ladapo this summer.

Pompey do have a massive rebuilding job to carry out in the attacking department still, with Cowley not having a single senior striker to call upon.

Danny Hylton Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

They lost out on Notts County front man Kyle Wootton this week, with the striker opting to move to big-spending League Two new boys Stockport County.

Cowley had trailed Wootton closely since the end of last year, but with the Hatters tabling wages of £5,000 per week for the 25-year-old Pompey chose to focus their attentions elsewhere.

The Blues have also been linked with Spurs striker Kion Etete this summer, who impressed in loan Spells Northampton and Cheltenham last term.