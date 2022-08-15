Here’s the latest headlines from Pompey’s rivals.
Brewers want Burnley defender
Burton are believed to have joined the race to land young Burnley centre-back Bobby Thomas.
Reports suggest that the Brewers are keen to bring the 21-year-old to the Pirelli Stadium before the close of the window.
The defender has been given the green light to depart Turf Moor on loan this summer by boss Vincent Kompany in a bid to continue his development.
The report also states that Pompey have since moved on from Thomas after the Blues were credited with interest in the youngster earlier in the window.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is keen to strengthen his defensive ranks before deadline day, having shipped 11 goals in Albion’s opening three games in League One this term.
After coming through the ranks with the Lancashire outfit, the highly-rated centre-back has made just one outing for the Clarets and spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two Barrow.
Blackpool want winger reunion
Blackpool are interested in a reunion with Charlton winger Charlie Kirk, according to reports.
It is believed the Tangerines are keen to bring the 24-year-old back to Bloomfield Road after he spent the second half of last term with the Championship outfit.
The Seasiders had been previously unwilling to trigger the former Crewe ace’s £500,000 release clause to make his temporary stay permanent in Lancashire.
But it now appears Michael Appleton is keen to sign Kirk before deadline day with the winger also being linked with Reading and Hibs this summer.
The Addicks man has featured in all four of Ben Garner’s squads so far this season, starting on two occasions.
Bristol interested in Championship man
Bristol Rovers are reportedly keen to sign Burnley Adam Phillips on a permanent deal this summer.
It is believed the defensive midfielder has been made available after failing to be a part of Kompany's plans at Turf Moor.
The 24-year-old joined the Clarets in 2019 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Lancashire side during his three-year stay.
The Gas have already recruited six new faces during the window, which included another midfielder in Jordan Rossiter from Fleetwood.
Joey Barton’s men take on Pompey this Saturday as they make the short trip to Fratton Park.