Gillingham chairman turns down offers for star performers

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has admitted his chairman has turned down offers for their top performers this summer.

The Priestfield manager told the Kent Messenger there had been interest in some of his players since the end of last season but chairman Paul Scally has remained steadfast in keeping them.

Evans, who guided the Gills to 10th place in League One last season, hasn’t revealed which players have attracted the interested, but said: ‘There’s no doubt the chairman’s had offers, the detail behind those offers, I don’t get into.’

‘There’s been offers out for two or three players and he’s said no.

‘He’s told me to prepare for the season with those guys and I’m delighted because they’re really good players.’

Gillingham are already preparing for the new season without defender Connor Ogilvie, winger Jordan Graham and goalkeeper Jack Bonham after they decided not to renew their contracts with the club.

Former Premier League winger joins Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury have signed Blackpool winger Elliott Bennett on a free transfer.

Steve Cotterill’s side have also completing the signing of Exeter frontman Ryan Bowman.

The Shrews snapped up 32-year-old Bennett following his release from Rovers, with the brother of former Pompey favourite Kyle having played in the Premier League.

Bowman,29, meanwhile, joins after scoring 14 goals for Exeter in League Two last season.

Welcoming both players to New Meadow, Cotterill said: ‘I've know Elliott for a long time, I had him at Bristol City; I know what I am getting with him.

‘It's five years on since I had him but he's a good leader and a good lad.

‘He crosses the ball really well and he's an excellent professional. He will be able to educate our younger players in the dressing room.’

He added: ‘Ryan’s all action, he does everything

‘He's played up front by himself which is a rarity these days with strikers.

‘He runs hard, he runs quick and he runs in behind teams which is another rarity.

‘He holds the ball up well and has a good touch for a big man.

‘He scored 14 goals last season, none of them penalties. I don’t see any reason why he won’t score as many goals here as he has for Exeter.’

Charlton eye Liverpool winger return

Charlton Athletic are interested in bring Liverpool forward Liam Millar back back to The Valley.

That’s according to London News Online, who claim Addicks boss Nigel Adkins wants him back on loan, despite the Reds’ eagerness for the 21-year-old to play Championship football next season.

The Canadian scored two goals in 27 appearances for Charlton following a loan switch in the January transfer window.

If he rejoins, Millar will be reunited with Jayden Stockley, who completed a move back to the south London side this week after a similar loan spell over the second half of last season.

Sunderland striker closing in on Celtic move

Charlie Wyke’s Sunderland spell looks increasingly likely that it is drawing to a close.

The Black Cats’ 31-goal top-scorer last season is out of contract at the end of the month and is set to leave the Stadium of Light on a free transfer.

He’s not short of suitors, but it appears Celtic are leading the race to land the 28-year-old and are ‘increasingly confident’ of landing the striker.